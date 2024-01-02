 
Jeremy Renner shares 'number one reason' for his recovery after horrible accident

'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner had debilitating injuries from an accident last January 

Actor Jeremy Renner paid tribute to his daughter Ava as he reflected on surviving critical injuries from a snowplow accident one year ago.

Jeremy Renner suffered over 30 broken bones after being crushed by his machinery while helping family. He spent almost two weeks in intensive care with severe injuries including a punctured liver.

Now on his long road to recovery, Renner credits his 10-year-old daughter as his "number one reason" for fighting through rehabilitation. On New Year's Eve, he shared a sweet black and white photo hugging Ava, explaining he asked her to "wait for him" when he arrived home injured last January.

He penned: "Reason number One for my recovery is her. I asked her to “wait for me” when I first saw her January 14 as I arrived home. As I got better, she got better, less afraid."

"There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends…. With gratitude always , thank you all for your love and support this last full year. I needed every ounce of goodwill and prayers."

The actor also thanked fans for enjoying the emotional music video he made with Ava called Wait. The song told Renner's recovery story through a devoted father's eyes, describing how proud he is of his child. 

