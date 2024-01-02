 
menu
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sam Neill reveals why 'Jurassic Park' almost got shut down

Sam Neill talked about his $1 billion movie in a recent interview with CNN on New Year's day

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

File Footage

In a recent interview, Sam Neill looked back at his days on the Jurassic Park set and explained why the film almost got shut down.

While talking to CNN on New Year’s Day, the 76 year-old actor talked about the dinosaur movie that brought over $1 billion to the box office.

Sam disclosed that the three decades-old movie may not have made it to the silver screen because its set in Hawaii got destroyed by a catastrophic cyclone.

“What can go wrong does go wrong in the film. And the dinosaurs are agents of chaos and everything gets destroyed. However, while we were shooting this film, mother nature became an agent of chaos," he explained.

"We had Hurricane Iniki come through and trash the island and kill some people,” the Kiwi actor told the interviewer.

Sam further shared that because the hurricane destroyed all of the sets, the crew had to run back to LA and finish the film there.

Moreover, the Peaky Blinders star also provided an update on his health amid battling stage three blood cancer.

Reflecting back on a busy year of filming new limited series Apples Never Fall with actress Annette Benning, Sam says that he plans to rest in 2024.

He concluded by saying that he looks forward to spending time at his New Zealand farm and “grow grapes.”

Emma Stone gushes over 'incredible' Taylor Swift
Emma Stone gushes over 'incredible' Taylor Swift
Kate Middleton's brother reveals his 2024 mission
Kate Middleton's brother reveals his 2024 mission
Amy Robach 'fears' T.J. Holmes might find another lover
Amy Robach 'fears' T.J. Holmes might find another lover
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement amid Prince Andrew remarrying rumours
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement amid Prince Andrew remarrying rumours
Theresa Caputo becomes Julia Roberts' friend for selfish reasons?
Theresa Caputo becomes Julia Roberts' friend for selfish reasons?
Cher's conservatorship for son Elijah Blue irks estranged wife
Cher's conservatorship for son Elijah Blue irks estranged wife
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene count blessings amid New Year
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene count blessings amid New Year
Prince Harry 'disappoints' King Charles in 2023 over Lilibet, Archie: 'Very sad' video
Prince Harry 'disappoints' King Charles in 2023 over Lilibet, Archie: 'Very sad'
Cardi B kickstarts 2024 with bold confession about Offset
Cardi B kickstarts 2024 with bold confession about Offset
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift dubbed ‘Romeo and Juliet' after romantic viral video
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift dubbed ‘Romeo and Juliet' after romantic viral video
Harry and Meghan turn down Duke's invitation to avoid facing royals
Harry and Meghan turn down Duke's invitation to avoid facing royals
Ian Ziering breaks silence on viral street brawl video video
Ian Ziering breaks silence on viral street brawl video