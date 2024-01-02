Sam Neill reveals why 'Jurassic Park' almost got shut down

Sam Neill talked about his $1 billion movie in a recent interview with CNN on New Year's day

File Footage

In a recent interview, Sam Neill looked back at his days on the Jurassic Park set and explained why the film almost got shut down.



While talking to CNN on New Year’s Day, the 76 year-old actor talked about the dinosaur movie that brought over $1 billion to the box office.

Sam disclosed that the three decades-old movie may not have made it to the silver screen because its set in Hawaii got destroyed by a catastrophic cyclone.

“What can go wrong does go wrong in the film. And the dinosaurs are agents of chaos and everything gets destroyed. However, while we were shooting this film, mother nature became an agent of chaos," he explained.

"We had Hurricane Iniki come through and trash the island and kill some people,” the Kiwi actor told the interviewer.

Sam further shared that because the hurricane destroyed all of the sets, the crew had to run back to LA and finish the film there.

Moreover, the Peaky Blinders star also provided an update on his health amid battling stage three blood cancer.

Reflecting back on a busy year of filming new limited series Apples Never Fall with actress Annette Benning, Sam says that he plans to rest in 2024.

He concluded by saying that he looks forward to spending time at his New Zealand farm and “grow grapes.”