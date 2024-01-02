Prince Harry's ‘very sensitive to being ‘not very bright'

Experts warn Prince Harry feels incredibly sensitive when it comes to feeling ‘not very bright’

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry has felt incredibly sensitive in allegations about him ‘not being very bright’.



These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Alison Boshoff.

According to the Daily Mail, she believes, “You can't blame Harry — who is highly sensitive to reports which suggest he's not bright — if he wants to spend his time concentrating on good works which have demonstrable impact and meaning, rather than suggesting ideas for comedy shows or animations.”

Especially because, “Day to day, also, the couple have young children — Archie, four; Lilibet, two — who pull their focus.”

Even an admission to the Telegraph revealed that there are some tensions in the marriage, much like with any family nurturing young kids.

A close pal even told the outlet “The couple are like any parents of such young kids — frazzled.”

However, at the same time are “really happy together and live this idyllic life in Montecito which is essentially a giant gated community of multimillionaires. But at the end of the day, they've been through a lot and I think they've both felt quite ground down by it all. They're like any married couple, five years in.'”