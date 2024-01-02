Kanye West’s news agency shuts down a major controversy that surfaced on the internet during his trip to Italy

Photo: Truth behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori Venice boat controversy laid bare

Kanye West debunked a major controversy, which marred his reputation.

As fans will know, the life of Kim Kardashian's ex-husband was flooded with controversies during the year 2023.

He even made it to the top of Daily Mail’s 2023 celebrity scandal list along with his current wife Bianca Censori, with whom the singer completed one year of marriage in 2023's December.

The celebrity couple seemingly have an affinity for sparking new controversies, but YEWS recently dismissed the duo's now infamous Venice boat controversy and attributed it as one of the “malicious tactics” of media to defame the Gold Digger crooner.

“Ye & Bianca weren’t caught in flagrante delicto at all”, stated the publication regarding the celebrity couple.

It is pertinent to mention here that YEWS is a news platform founded by North’s father.

For the unversed, the couple, who appeared smitten by each other a couple of months ago, indulged in a seemingly lewd activity during their trip to Venice, Italy.

According to the report of Marca, tourists in Venice caught Kanye in a seemingly “revealing” situation as he rode a boat along with his wife Bianca Censori. The spectators reported that Kanye’s derrière was exposed and it appeared that the couple was engaged in an intimate act in front of the public while enjoying the boat ride.