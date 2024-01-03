Prince Harry will get a chance to make a fresh start in new year 2024

Prince Harry to get 'restless' as he 'longs' for another 'fresh start' in 2024

Prince Harry will seemingly make another fresh start in 2024, reveals an astrologer.

The Duke of Sussex will find a new abode and face major changes in his lifestyle starting the month of April.

Debbie Frank, confidante and astrologer of Princess Diana, tells Hello!: “April is Harry's bombshell month. Jupiter and Uranus move across his Moon, triggering a shockwave that takes Harry out of the nest he's cultivated in Montecito.

"He's restless and longing for another fresh start which means upping sticks again with his family and doing what the royal family least expects."

"His Moon is placed in stability-loving Taurus and as the last few years have rocked the boat of his emotional security, he's going to take things to the next level this time. Jupiter and Uranus stage an ambush that thrusts him centre stage.

She added: "It changes things within the nuclear family and also in the wider one, enabling him to alter the set-up or setting. A move to a new home and/or a new place within or outside of the house of Windsor? The lunar eclipse on September 18 close to Harry's birthday completes this outlook."