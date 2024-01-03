Will 2024 be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's year?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a rough last year due to financial woes, Frogmore eviction and more

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went through a rough year in 2023 but latest reports suggest their troubles are going to end this year.



Some of their troubles included dealing with rumours of their divorce, reports of their financial woes after their Spotify deal was cancelled, Frogmore eviction and more.

Speaking with GB News, expert Mark Boardman claimed that the year 2024 will mark an end to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s troubles.

He said, "With multimillion-dollar deals in place for multiple book deals and ownership of publication rights to a novel, besides running the Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes are actively shaping their narrative and are certainly not waiting for something to happen."

"I know from years working in the media that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be inundated with various offers to attend events and support good causes,” the expert continued.

“This is in addition to being receipt an array of collaborations to speaking engagements that all would equate to a full-time role. 2024 holds the potential for a more positive year for the Sussexes financially, with more money rolling in, no matter what they choose to focus on," he added.