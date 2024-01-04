Cher's son Elijah makes huge decision prior conservatorship hearing

In December 2023, Cher filed for conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman

Just days before his conservatorship hearing, Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman took to court to dismiss his divorce with Marieangela King.

The documents obtained by PEOPLE show that Elijah, who filed for divorce from his wife in 2021, sought for a dismissal "without prejudice" on Tuesday.

The update comes after Cher requested for conservatorship of her son in December 2023 on the grounds that he is "substantially unable to manage his financial resources."

Moreover, the 77 year-old singer dismissed Mariangela as a potential conservator, citing their “tumultuous relationship marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises” to be the main reason.

Later, in a statement to Page Six, the King band member slammed Cher for “historically excluding” her from making significant decisions.

“I have always been a champion for the sober community and for Elijah's sobriety. What I am not okay with are establishments that exclude me (his wife) from being part of Elijah's treatment and hopeful recovery,” she said.

In October 2023, Mariangela also alleged that she had not seen her estranged husband since April 2023, shortly after they agreed to “work on their marriage” amid divorce.

She continued to accuse her mother-in-law for “interfering” with her son’s “health management as well as his location and accessibility" during that time.