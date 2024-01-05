Prince William and Kate Middleton are more popular than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'goodwill' working, Meghan and Harry 'cannot compete'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have beaten Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in popularity in the US.

The Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton have become likeable in the international market after Sussexes fail to make a mark with their work.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier said: "I think the penny has finally dropped with them [the Sussexes] that they can never compete with an ancient institution admired around the world, particularly the goodwill still lingering from the late Queen’s reign.

"William and Kate have never been more popular, and the Sussexes can’t hold a candle to them.

He added: "Even in America, people are fed up with their constant moaning and want them to do something positive. Just turning up at the occasional charity event or being seen at concerts and baseball games isn't enough."