King Charles told 'no option' but to 'cut ties' with Prince Andrew

King Charles is apparently reminded to cut all ties with younger brother Prince Andrew due to his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The Duke of York has let the family down and is ordered to be banished to save the reputation of His Majesty.

A royal source said: “The King has no option but to completely cut ties with Andrew. He will forever be tainted by his association with Epstein and despite his denials of wrongdoing, the constant drip of information about Epstein and Ghislaine Max­­well is a stain on the Royal Family.”

They added: “There is no way back for him. Andrew should have no place in public alongside the King or any other member of the Royal Family.”