Friday, January 05, 2024
Taylor Swift receives disappointing news related to Travis Kelce, fans react

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their romance public in October last year after they were first linked in September

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's fans have expressed their views after the singer received a disappointing news related to her boyfriend.

According to a report by Page Six, the Lover crooner is expected to attend the Golden Globes Sunday, however, Kelce will not join her despite being in Los Angeles at the same time.

Also Read: Angelina Jolie's brother steps in after Brad Pitt divorce

The publication, citing sources, reported Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will actually be playing the LA Chargers Sunday at SoFi Stadium, with the game airing before the Globes.

Reacting to the disappointing news for Swift, one fan commented, “This will be the first time in a long time he focused on football. I understand, it's Taylor Swift. But he needs to play some football at a much higher level than he has so far this year.”

“Both have busy careers so not surprising if each is busy with their own events. Allowing that room is/will be important if they are to continue as a couple,” the second said.

Read More: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's friends hope they last forever

The third commented, “Why would he when she leaves town in less than 48 hours after every single game!”

The 81st Golden Globes, the kickoff to the Hollywood film and TV awards season, will take place on Sunday, January 7.

