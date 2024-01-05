 
menu
Friday, January 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Bradley Cooper receives first snub from lady-love Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper snubbed by Gigi Hadid on his birthday after reports claimed the couple was 'getting serious'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 05, 2024

Photo: Bradley Cooper receives first snub from lady-love Gigi Hadid
Photo: Bradley Cooper receives first snub from lady-love Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid has seemingly snubbed her new boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

As fans will know, 5th of January is the birthday of Irina Shayk’s ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

The Maestro hitmaker was born on 5th January 1975 in a township called Abington, Pennsylvania, United States. On the fifth January of 2024, he turned 49 years old.

However, his new love lady Gigi Hadid has not wished the American actor and filmmaker yet.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after the celebrity couple was claimed to be ‘soulmates’ as per some reports.

Last week, an insider told OK magazine that the duo was “getting quite serious” with their romance.

The same insider revealed to the outlet that despite their busy schedules they “go out of their way to make time to see each other.”

Emma Stone reflects on some early Hollywood career advice: 'Total garbage'
Emma Stone reflects on some early Hollywood career advice: 'Total garbage'
Brad Pitt, George Clooney's 'Wolfs' gets a major update
Brad Pitt, George Clooney's 'Wolfs' gets a major update
Kate Middleton is showing Prince George the ‘reality' of the working class
Kate Middleton is showing Prince George the ‘reality' of the working class
Meghan Markle is desperate for Prince Harry to start working and networking video
Meghan Markle is desperate for Prince Harry to start working and networking
Cillian Murphy takes the same position as Tom Cruise in Hollywood
Cillian Murphy takes the same position as Tom Cruise in Hollywood
Meghan Markle wants King Charles answerable video
Meghan Markle wants King Charles answerable
Greta Gerwig breaks silence on ‘quick' city hall marriage after 12 years together
Greta Gerwig breaks silence on ‘quick' city hall marriage after 12 years together
Christopher Nolan's sci-fi movie bashed as 'a waste of time'
Christopher Nolan's sci-fi movie bashed as 'a waste of time'
Angelina Jolie's relationship with dad Jon Voight exposed amid Brad Pitt drama
Angelina Jolie's relationship with dad Jon Voight exposed amid Brad Pitt drama
Christian Oliver passes away at 51 alongside pre-teen daughters: report
Christian Oliver passes away at 51 alongside pre-teen daughters: report
King Charles regrets inviting Prince Andrew to Christmas
King Charles regrets inviting Prince Andrew to Christmas
King Charles to oust Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge after Jeffrey Epstein docs release video
King Charles to oust Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge after Jeffrey Epstein docs release