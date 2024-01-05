Bradley Cooper receives first snub from lady-love Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper snubbed by Gigi Hadid on his birthday after reports claimed the couple was 'getting serious'

Gigi Hadid has seemingly snubbed her new boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

As fans will know, 5th of January is the birthday of Irina Shayk’s ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

The Maestro hitmaker was born on 5th January 1975 in a township called Abington, Pennsylvania, United States. On the fifth January of 2024, he turned 49 years old.

However, his new love lady Gigi Hadid has not wished the American actor and filmmaker yet.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after the celebrity couple was claimed to be ‘soulmates’ as per some reports.

Last week, an insider told OK magazine that the duo was “getting quite serious” with their romance.

The same insider revealed to the outlet that despite their busy schedules they “go out of their way to make time to see each other.”