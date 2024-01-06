 
menu
Saturday, January 06, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce sends love to Taylor Swift's best friend Selena Gomez, beau Benny Blanco

Taylor Swift's best friend Selena Gomez confirmed her new romance with Benny Blanco to fans on the social media in December

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Travis Kelce sends love to Taylor Swifts best friend Selena Gomez, beau Benny Blanco
Travis Kelce sends love to Taylor Swift's best friend Selena Gomez, beau Benny Blanco

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has extended support to his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s best friend Selena Gomez and her beau Benny Blanco.

GQ took to Instagram and shared some stunning photos of Selena and Benny Blanco from their recent date night.

Also Read: Brad Pitt, George Clooney's 'Wolfs' gets a major update

The pictures were posted with caption: “@selenagomez and @itsbennyblanco courtside in LA.”

The Lose You to Love Me crooner and Benny’s adorable photos have received thousands of hearts within no time.

Travis Kelce also extended his support to the lovebirds by pressing the heart button on the post.

In the photos, Selena is seen dressed in a black and white ensemble and silver boots, and the singer had her arm linked with the music producer, 35.

Selena and Benny received support from Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemingly wants to get closer to the Lover singer’s family and friends.

Read More: Bradley Cooper receives first snub from lady-love Gigi Hadid

Meanwhile, Selena confirmed her new romance with Benny Blanco to fans on the social media in December last year.

Lilibet, Archie dubbed secret weapon for Prince Harry video
Lilibet, Archie dubbed secret weapon for Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in a free fall with their ‘calcified' bones
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in a free fall with their ‘calcified' bones
Selena Gomez is 'super happy' with Benny Blanco: Insider
Selena Gomez is 'super happy' with Benny Blanco: Insider
Cher's conservatorship plea for son Elijah Blue faces major blow
Cher's conservatorship plea for son Elijah Blue faces major blow
Emma Stone reflects on some early Hollywood career advice: 'Total garbage'
Emma Stone reflects on some early Hollywood career advice: 'Total garbage'
Brad Pitt, George Clooney's 'Wolfs' gets a major update
Brad Pitt, George Clooney's 'Wolfs' gets a major update
Kate Middleton is showing Prince George the ‘reality' of the working class
Kate Middleton is showing Prince George the ‘reality' of the working class
Meghan Markle is desperate for Prince Harry to start working and networking video
Meghan Markle is desperate for Prince Harry to start working and networking
Cillian Murphy takes the same position as Tom Cruise in Hollywood
Cillian Murphy takes the same position as Tom Cruise in Hollywood
Meghan Markle wants King Charles answerable video
Meghan Markle wants King Charles answerable
Greta Gerwig breaks silence on ‘quick' city hall marriage after 12 years together
Greta Gerwig breaks silence on ‘quick' city hall marriage after 12 years together
Christopher Nolan's sci-fi movie bashed as 'a waste of time'
Christopher Nolan's sci-fi movie bashed as 'a waste of time'