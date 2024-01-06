Taylor Swift's best friend Selena Gomez confirmed her new romance with Benny Blanco to fans on the social media in December

Travis Kelce sends love to Taylor Swift's best friend Selena Gomez, beau Benny Blanco

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has extended support to his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s best friend Selena Gomez and her beau Benny Blanco.



GQ took to Instagram and shared some stunning photos of Selena and Benny Blanco from their recent date night.

The pictures were posted with caption: “@selenagomez and @itsbennyblanco courtside in LA.”



The Lose You to Love Me crooner and Benny’s adorable photos have received thousands of hearts within no time.

Travis Kelce also extended his support to the lovebirds by pressing the heart button on the post.



In the photos, Selena is seen dressed in a black and white ensemble and silver boots, and the singer had her arm linked with the music producer, 35.

Selena and Benny received support from Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemingly wants to get closer to the Lover singer’s family and friends.

Meanwhile, Selena confirmed her new romance with Benny Blanco to fans on the social media in December last year.