Sunday, January 07, 2024
Kanye West gets flak for birthday post: ‘Bianca is wife not trophy'

One musician hits out Kanye West for posting revealing Bianca Censori’s photos in a birthday wish

Sunday, January 07, 2024

On Bianca Censori’s 29th birthday. Kanye West posted a birthday post on social media. But not everyone is happy with his public wish. Metal band System of a Down's drummer John Dolmayan was one of them.

Under the post, the band’s rocker called out the Chicago rapper for sharing revealing photos of his wife.

"Show some class, man,” he continued. “You have kids who look to you for moral guidance and this is supposed to be the person you protect the most.”

Noting, “Your wife isn't supposed to be your trophy, she's your place of pride and dignity. This isn't the way.”

In the post, meanwhile, Kanye swooned over his wife Bianca as he called her a "beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ.”

Interestingly, other band members of System of a Down have been fans of the Donda hitmaker's ex Kim Kardashian.

For the fashion mogul's advocacy for Armenian matters, the band's frontman Serj Tankian called her a "true ally" of Armenians.

