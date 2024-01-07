Priyanka Chopra shared a carousel of pictures featuring her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra 'feeds her soul' with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently gave her fans a peek inside some family time after she said that 2023 left her feeling “spent.”

The 41 year-old actress shared a carousel of pictures featuring her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie, who turns two on January 15.

Priyanka began the new year by spending "some time to feed her soul."

“2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year,” she penned in her caption.

In the first picture, Priyanka sits barefoot and looks towards the sea while holding onto her 31-year-old husband as he cradles Malti.

The family can be seen having fun at "Casa Jonas,” a pseudonym printed on two coconut drinks that are displayed in a different slide.

The final picture of the slideshow features the three of them on a boat, with Malti assisting her dad in operating the vessel.