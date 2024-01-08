Kelly Clarkson hates to be 'helicopter mom'

Kelly Clarkson opens up about her parenting as she says she's no 'helicopter mom'

Kelly Clarkson believes she has done a good job on parenting front for her two kids, but the Stronger singer insists she is not a helicopter mom.



During an interview with People, the Grammy winner said, As a mother, she "can be hard on myself, but I think I do a pretty good job. I'm definitely not a helicopter mom."

She continued, "I like that they're independent, but I'm adamant about my schedule, making sure I'm there as much as I can be."

Noting, "There's no perfect parent; I'm definitely screwing up my children somehow! But I'm doing my best."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly revealed she has banned kids from using social media until they reach an appropriate age.

"That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye," she said.

Adding, "So I have informed them they're not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it]."

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old shared, "It's harder at first," noting, "There's so much emotion and trauma involved."

But Kelly said with time everything gets at ease.

"The easier it gets," adding, "It's hard enough when you're married and come from two different backgrounds and ways to discipline and educate. Doing that in different households can be tough."