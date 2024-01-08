 
Monday, January 08, 2024
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given 'perfect way' to win back King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taught ways to make amends with the Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Monday, January 08, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are explained a way out from the Royal mess they have created.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal are told there is a way other than apology to come back in the good books of King Charles.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield tells GB News: "If Harry did want a way back in he could use the excuse that despite his personal beef with King Charles, he wants his children to have a relationship with their grandfather, it would be the perfect way back wouldn't it?"

This comes as GB News host Patrick Christys says King Charles is very "affectionate" Prince William's three children and it js a “shame" that Harry’s kids are not able to get the same love.

