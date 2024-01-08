 
menu
Monday, January 08, 2024
By
Web Desk

Why Pedro Pascal was wearing a sling at Golden Globes 2024?

Golden Globe Awards 2024 nominated Pedro Pascal for best actor in 'The Last of Us'

By
Web Desk

Monday, January 08, 2024

Why Pedro Pascal was wearing a sling at Golden Globes 2024?
Why Pedro Pascal was wearing a sling at Golden Globes 2024?

Pedro Pascal hit the Golden Globe Awards 2024 ceremony with an unusual accessory.

Sporting an all-black ensemble, The Last of Us star walked the red carpet wearing a black sling. When the reporters asked him how he injured himself, he simply told them that he "fell."

However, the injury didn’t stop the 48 year-old actor from looking dapper in a black, tight turtleneck with white yarn knots all over it and black trousers.

Pedro was nominated for best actor in the post-apocalyptic HBO series which tells the story of a man, named Joel, on a mission of delivering a young girl Ellie safely to the scientists.

Read More: Nick Offerman spills the beans on his 'Last Of Us' comeback

Nick Offerman also opened up about his comeback on The Last Of Us.

He made the revelation after receiving his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Dramatic Series for his role as Bill on the drama.

Regarding whether or not Bill and his small-screen partner Frank, portrayed by Murray Bartlett, will make a flashback appearance in the upcoming season, Nick remained silent.

“Oh, great question but I would have to ask somebody with a higher pay grade than myself,” the 53 year-old actor said backstage.

Margot Robbie weighs in on Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn
Margot Robbie weighs in on Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn
Prince Harry faces fresh humiliating blow amid rift with royal family video
Prince Harry faces fresh humiliating blow amid rift with royal family
Christopher Nolan pays tribute to Heath Ledger at Golden Globes 2024
Christopher Nolan pays tribute to Heath Ledger at Golden Globes 2024
Meghan Markle left 'absolutely furious' after THIS 'humiliation'
Meghan Markle left 'absolutely furious' after THIS 'humiliation'
Kanye West faces another alleged chat leak
Kanye West faces another alleged chat leak
Jennifer Aniston makes 'Friends' fans nostalgic at Golden Globes 2024
Jennifer Aniston makes 'Friends' fans nostalgic at Golden Globes 2024
King Charles makes first public appearance as Prince Andrew 'devastated' over fresh allegations video
King Charles makes first public appearance as Prince Andrew 'devastated' over fresh allegations
Prince Andrew reacts to fresh allegations with latest move
Prince Andrew reacts to fresh allegations with latest move
Amy Schumer's new snap shows comfort in body
Amy Schumer's new snap shows comfort in body
Cillian Murphy kicks off Golden Globes speech with sweet question video
Cillian Murphy kicks off Golden Globes speech with sweet question
Mike Epps on Katt Williams viral interview: 'I'm jealous'
Mike Epps on Katt Williams viral interview: 'I'm jealous'
Selena Gomez comes out in support of Taylor Swift after Jo Koy jokes about Travis Kelce
Selena Gomez comes out in support of Taylor Swift after Jo Koy jokes about Travis Kelce