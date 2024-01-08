Golden Globe Awards 2024 nominated Pedro Pascal for best actor in 'The Last of Us'

Why Pedro Pascal was wearing a sling at Golden Globes 2024?

Pedro Pascal hit the Golden Globe Awards 2024 ceremony with an unusual accessory.

Sporting an all-black ensemble, The Last of Us star walked the red carpet wearing a black sling. When the reporters asked him how he injured himself, he simply told them that he "fell."

However, the injury didn’t stop the 48 year-old actor from looking dapper in a black, tight turtleneck with white yarn knots all over it and black trousers.

Pedro was nominated for best actor in the post-apocalyptic HBO series which tells the story of a man, named Joel, on a mission of delivering a young girl Ellie safely to the scientists.

Nick Offerman also opened up about his comeback on The Last Of Us.

He made the revelation after receiving his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Dramatic Series for his role as Bill on the drama.

Regarding whether or not Bill and his small-screen partner Frank, portrayed by Murray Bartlett, will make a flashback appearance in the upcoming season, Nick remained silent.

“Oh, great question but I would have to ask somebody with a higher pay grade than myself,” the 53 year-old actor said backstage.