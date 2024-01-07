Nick Offerman spills the beans on his 'Last Of Us' comeback

Sunday, January 07, 2024
Nick Offerman spilled the beans on if he will be making a comeback on Last Of Us.
He made the revelation after receiving his first Emmy Award on Saturday night for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Dramatic Series for his role as Bill on the HBO series.
Regarding whether or not Bill and his small-screen partner Frank, portrayed by Murray Bartlett, will make a flashback appearance in the upcoming season, Nick remained silent.
“Oh, great question but I would have to ask somebody with a higher pay grade than myself,” the 53 year-old actor said backstage.
“It certainly has been pitched. I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they met each other. It could be a musical. We’re not short on ideas. We’ll just we’ll see what Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] come up with,” he added jokingly
Despite the uncertainty on his role, Nick revealed he would love to reprise the role, “Oh sure. I was lucky this time. They needed a guy who could use a shovel. Three of us in Hollywood, Harrison Ford passed and Jane Lynch was not available.”