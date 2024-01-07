 
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Melanie Walker

Nick Offerman spills the beans on his 'Last Of Us' comeback

Nick Offerman made the comments after winning Outstanding Guest Actor for the HBO series

Melanie Walker

Nick Offerman spills the beans on his 'Last Of Us' comeback

Nick Offerman spilled the beans on if he will be making a comeback on Last Of Us.

He made the revelation after receiving his first Emmy Award on Saturday night for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Dramatic Series for his role as Bill on the HBO series.

Regarding whether or not Bill and his small-screen partner Frank, portrayed by Murray Bartlett, will make a flashback appearance in the upcoming season, Nick remained silent.

“Oh, great question but I would have to ask somebody with a higher pay grade than myself,” the 53 year-old actor said backstage.

“It certainly has been pitched. I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they met each other. It could be a musical. We’re not short on ideas. We’ll just we’ll see what Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] come up with,” he added jokingly

Despite the uncertainty on his role, Nick revealed he would love to reprise the role, “Oh sure. I was lucky this time. They needed a guy who could use a shovel. Three of us in Hollywood, Harrison Ford passed and Jane Lynch was not available.”

