Jo Koy explains Taylor Swift diss from Golden Globes

Comedian Jo Koy has explained himself after he dissed Taylor Swift during his opening monologue at the 81st Golden Globe awards.

During his monologue, Koy had said: “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

Koy’s jab was met with a glare by Taylor Swift, who didn’t have any hint of a smile on her face.

Now the comedian says he didn’t mean to make fun of the Karma hitmaker. “Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute,” he told Entertainment Tonight. "I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all," he added.

Taylor was at the Golden Globes after her Eras Tour film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures category. The award went to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Koy’s jab referred to the siger, 34, being the focus of the camera’s at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL games.

After some NFL fans found it unsuited that the singer was featured so much, Taylor responded with: “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”