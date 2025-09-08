Mark Ruffalo reveals surprising struggle behind 'Task'

Mark Ruffalo says 'Task' pushed him with 'craziest dialect' challenge

Mark Ruffalo revealed how he cracked the "craziest" Pennsylvania dialect for his role in Task.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Oscar-nominated star, who is playing priest-turned-FBI agent's role in the new HBO series, revealed how he adopted the dialect as a native from Delaware County, Pa.

Mark shared that he and the cast of the series worked with the Mare of Easttown dialect coach, Susanne Sulby, to nail that "authentic" and wild accent.

"She comes from that tradition, and she was an amazing dialect coach. She worked with everybody, and spent hours and hours and hours with us," the 57-year-old looked back. "She was with us every day on set. She really helped create that world in an auditory sort of way."

"There's nothing like it. It's like the north meets the south, with a mid-Atlantic, it's the craziest dialect I've ever heard," Mark remarked of the wild Pennsylvania dialect.

Though the dialect was "really hard to learn" the cast put in effort and spent time preparing for it.

"As soon as you get it, it feels like you're in New York or in the south or somewhere you're not supposed to be," Mark said jokingly.

And after countless hours of practice the end result was that their accent was "so authentic" as per the place and setting of the drama.