Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Prince Andrew reacts as King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton join hands on Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is reportedly set for a battle with King Charles as he vows to resist any attempt to kick him out of Royal Lodge

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Prince Andrew reacts to King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton plans about Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is said to be "angry and humiliated" amid rumours King Charles has decided that the Duke of York should be forced out of Royal Lodge after fresh allegations, and Prince William and Kate Middleton back the monarch.

Royal expert Emma Woolf, while speaking on the GB News, said that the pressure is now mounting "on the King" to step in and take action.

Also Read: King Charles, royal family honour Kate Middleton on her 42nd birthday

However, Emma continued: "[Andrew] He's angry, he's belligerent, he's humiliated. He's settled already with Virginia Giuffre."

The publication also quoted Matthew Laza sharing his views on the royal battle, saying: "Now the King's indicated that he's going to withdraw the security and be pretty firm with Andrew, he's gonna have to follow with it."

Earlier, the Daily Mail had reported that the Duke of York is set for a battle with King Charles as he vows to resist any attempt to kick him out of Royal Lodge.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express had quoted an insider claiming, “It’s no secret that William and Kate have been trying to secure Royal Lodge for their family.

Read More: Prince Andrew will never escape the tentacles of a ‘grubby saga' now

“The wheels finally seem to be in motion to remove Andrew from the property which William and Kate welcome and support wholeheartedly.”

