 
menu
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
By
Web Desk

Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore reveal truth behind 'May December's' plot

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore break silence on Vili Fualaau's criticism of 'May December'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Photo: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore reveal truth behind May Decembers plot
Photo: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore reveal truth behind 'May December's' plot

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore have just addressed the controversial speculations related to their new movie May December.

While appearing on the red carpet of the 2024 Golden Globes, both actresses took some time out of their engagements to respond to Vili Fualaau's criticism of their new movie.

As per Entertainment Tonight, the stars insisted that their flick was not in any way “based on” the intricate details of Vili Fualaau’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend and schoolteacher Mary Kay Letourneau.

Portman observed during the short confessional, “It’s not based on them.”

She went on to explain, “Obviously their story influenced the culture that we all grew up in and influenced the idea. But it’s fictional characters that are really brought to life by Julianne Moore and Charles Melton so beautifully.”

The actress maintained, “its own story — it’s not meant to be a biopic.”

Julianne Moore also weighed in on the thought process of Todd Haynes, who is the film’s director, and said that he, “was always very clear when we were working on this movie that this was an original story."

"This was a story about these characters. So that’s how we looked at it too. This was our document. We created these characters from the page,” after which the star resigned from the conversation. 

Jennifer Aniston leaves fans concerned after 2024 Golden Globes appearance
Jennifer Aniston leaves fans concerned after 2024 Golden Globes appearance
Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Kevin Hart dishes on ‘secret chat' with Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan and more
Kevin Hart dishes on ‘secret chat' with Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan and more
Ben Affleck finds it hard to navigate celebrity life with Jennifer Lopez: Insider
Ben Affleck finds it hard to navigate celebrity life with Jennifer Lopez: Insider
Jennifer Lopez opens up about Ben Affleck's ‘uncomfortable' expressions video
Jennifer Lopez opens up about Ben Affleck's ‘uncomfortable' expressions
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to get married soon?
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to get married soon?
Patrick J. Adams ‘ready' to reunite with Meghan Markle for ‘Suits' reboot
Patrick J. Adams ‘ready' to reunite with Meghan Markle for ‘Suits' reboot
King Charles feels ‘responsible' for Prince Andrew' and his actions video
King Charles feels ‘responsible' for Prince Andrew' and his actions
Prince Andrew reacts as King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton join hands on Royal Lodge video
Prince Andrew reacts as King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton join hands on Royal Lodge
Travis Barker's ex-wife slams him & the 'disgusting' Kardashians
Travis Barker's ex-wife slams him & the 'disgusting' Kardashians
King Charles, royal family honour Kate Middleton on her 42nd birthday
King Charles, royal family honour Kate Middleton on her 42nd birthday
Netflix CEO bursts into laughter as Jo Koy mocks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video
Netflix CEO bursts into laughter as Jo Koy mocks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry