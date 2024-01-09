Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘star has fallen' after Golden Globe jibe

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were humiliated by host Jo Koy at 2024 Golden Globes

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become “figures of ridicule” after they were made fun of by Jo Koy at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards.



Even though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not attend the ceremony, it did not stop Koy from humiliating them.

The Golden Globes host took a dig specifically at the royal couple’s Netflix deal, saying: "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing. And that's just by Netflix.”

Koy also said, “Succession has nine nominations. Just a great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional family, all scheming -- oh, wait, that's The Crown. I'm sorry."

Speaking on the matter, Royal commentator Phil Dampier told GB News that the Sussexes have become "figures of ridicule.”

"When you start to become figures of ridicule, you are in trouble. When they first went out there, they were popular,” he said.

"When you when you've fallen out with the woke luvvies and they're starting to take the mickey out of you, you know that your star has fallen."