Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were mocked by Jo Koy during his opening speech at Golden Globes awards

Jo Koy humiliates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Golden Globes?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were humiliated by Golden Globes host Jo Koy with a savage joke.



The royal couple did not attend the 2024 Golden Globes as the Hollywood A-listers turned up in force Sunday on the red carpet.

Also Read: Prince Harry faces fresh humiliating blow amid rift with royal family

Archie and Lilibet parents were mocked by Jo Koy during his opening speech, which also took aim at the 'rich, white and dysfunctional' Royal Family.

The Golden Globes host took a dig specifically at the royal couple’s Netflix deal, saying: "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing. And that's just by Netflix.”

Koy also said, “Succession has nine nominations. Just a great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional family, all scheming -- oh, wait, that's The Crown. I'm sorry."

Read More: Prince Andrew reacts to fresh allegations with latest move

Earlier, Koy also joked about Taylor Swift as she attended the ceremony without her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Jo Koy joked: "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL -- on the Golden Globes, fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."