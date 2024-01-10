 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Adam Canton's death sparks 'heartbreak' and 'sickness'

The ‘X-Men’ star Adam Canto died on January 8,2024 but X users are still mourning over the massive loss

Day 2 after Adam Cantos death, fans remain heartbroken
Day 2 after Adam Canto's death, fans remain heartbroken

The Cleaning Lady star Adam Canto, who played Arman Morales, has died at the age of 42. He was also known for his stellar performance in X-Men: Days of the Future Past, Narcos and Designated Survivor.

The actor was battling with appendiceal cancer in private, which made him unable to join the production of third installment of the compelling drama series The Cleaning Lady.

For those new to the medical term, appendiceal cancer or appendix cancer is a rare condition that is caused due to uncontrolled growth of healthy cells (mutation) in the appendix. The cancer is commonly identified during an apendicities surgery.

Canto took his last breath on January 8, 2024 and the news broke out soon after, but seemingly, his fans on X (Twitter) are still mourning over his demise. A user wrote, “I. Am. Sick and heartbroken” (sic)

 Another fan shared, “This is truly sad! Too young to die. An amazing actor!!”

Adam’s Mexican fan base didn’t stand still, but rather took to X to share their grief and disbelief.

A follower tweets, “Adan tan Joven, carajo!!” (Translation: Adam so young, d***) (sic)

Whereas a supporter showed his disbelief and wrote, “Tenía aún mucha carrera por delante y fue en muchas series de televisión un secundario talentoso de primera división. Descanse en paz y condolencias a sus seres queridos.” (Translate: He still had a lot of career ahead of him and was a talented first division secondary in many television series. Rest in peace and condolences to your loved ones.)

Canto left the world 2 days ago but evidently left a legacy of notable work and devastated fans behind.  

