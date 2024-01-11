Dua Lipa drops a major confession

Dua Lipa makes a major lifestyle change after suffering from a serious health condition

Dua Lipa has reportedly kicked the habit of smoking for life.

The Houdini hitmaker marked her presence on the latest episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

During her conversation with the show host, the singing sensation talked about a myriad of different topics. In doing so, she also touched on giving up on the habit of smoking cigarettes.

The 27-year-old began, "I was smoking cigarettes at the time...But I’ve stopped.”

“I’ve quit, guys," she declared before moving on to the next topic.

As per the findings of Bang Premier, in this confessional Lipa was referring to her Future Nostalgia tour, which was held in 2022.

Reportedly, at that time, the pop star managed to stop smoking because she wanted to ensure that she had optimal vocal health for her hit tour.

About her initial decision, the Levitating songstress opened up about it during the At Your Service podcast by saying, "I had laryngitis in December and that kind of kickstarted me quitting smoking a month earlier than I was supposed to."

“But I did it and I have stuck to it. I feel so excited and there is a lot of adrenaline – and sometimes I don’t feel confident at all,” she shared in conclusion.