Kim Kardashian ‘welcomes' Bianca Censori's ‘healthy influence' on Kanye West

Kim Kardashian seems mature enough to appreciate Bianca Censori’s stable influence on ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has often been painted as "jealous" of Bianca Censori’s growing bond with her children, but a relationship expert believes Kim is “mature” enough to see the model’s positive influence on her ex Kanye West.

"It would only be natural for a mother to feel protective over her children, especially when they are forming bonds with someone new," relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror. "It's possible that Kim may have some reservations or concerns, but as long as Bianca shows genuine care and love for her children, it's unlikely that Kim will have issues with their relationship."

"Kim has remained mature since her divorce from Kanye and hasn't shown any signs of jealousy or animosity towards his new relationship with Bianca Censori," noted Alderson.

Alderson mentioned how the SKIMS founder has "remained silent even throughout Kanye's outbursts at her and her family on social media."

She said: "It's possible that Kim welcomes a stable and consistent woman in Kanye and her children's lives," she said. "As a mother, she would want her kids to have loving and supportive role models around them."

The expert went on to note how Bianca’s influence on Kanye is likely to prevent further “outbursts” and Kim may just appreciate that.

She explained: "It's possible that Kim sees Bianca as a positive addition to their family dynamic.”

Alderson said Kim wouldn’t be jealous as she “knows that her children will always have a stronger bond with her as their biological mother,” adding, “Kim doesn't appear to be a jealous person and seems to have moved on from her past relationship with Kanye.”

"In fact, it's possible that Kim may even appreciate the influence Bianca also has on Kanye. As he has been known to have controversial outbursts in the past, Bianca's presence could potentially be helping Kanye maintain a more stable and healthy lifestyle. This would ultimately benefit their children as well," she concluded.