Thursday, January 11, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘new act' to avoid financial collapse

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are apparently facing a “financial problem,” per a royal expert, who says the couple have nothing more to offer the public, except “trash the Royal Family.”

Royal expert and author Tom Bower says the Sussexes need a “new act” to avoid a huge financial problem.

Bower, the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors told Talk TV: “I think when you’re mocked so publicly as they’ve been, their value begins to nosedive pretty quickly. And I don’t think they’re finding any more sources of income.”

Bower predicted that the Sussexes don’t have long when it comes to financial stability: “With the stream of money they’re spending on security, on mortgages, on just plain living, I think they can see the end of the road within five years at best …”

He continued: “All they can offer the public is to trash the British royal family and the real problem now is they’re going to have to find a new act and they just can’t find one. They’ve got nothing to deliver other than themselves and they’re not particularly interesting anymore.”

Bower went on to say that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is a “low-class actress, soap actress” who doesn’t have many options except an autobiography, which could be a “gold-mine.”

"But in terms of honest employment I think they do both of them have a huge problem. Their endorsements are really not worth anything any more and that's why people are rightly saying they're facing a financial problem," he concluded. 

