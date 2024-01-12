Royal expert makes fresh claims about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland has moved in with daughter and Prince Harry to their mansion

Royal expert makes fresh claims about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry relationship

Royal expert Angela Levin has claimed that Meghan Markle ‘treats Harry like a child’, saying that the Duke of Sussex ‘has no power.’



Talking to the GB News, the royal author said Prince Harry has no power. “You don't feel that he's making decisions. The decisions come from Meghan.”

Also Read: Piers Morgan reacts as Prince Harry set to be honored as 'Living Legend of Aviation'

Meghan writes Prince Harry’s speeches, Angela said and claimed “she (Meghan) tells him what to do. Pushing him here and there, moving him to different places like you might do with a child."

Commenting on reports that Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland has moved in with daughter and son-in-law, the royal expert said: "Maybe Meghan discusses them with her mother, or maybe she just tells her mother, but Harry as a shrunk in every single way.”

Read More: Queen Margrethe kept her abdication plan secret from Prince Frederik?

Meanwhile, Angela also expressed her views over reports Prince Harry is set to be honored as the ‘Living Legend of Aviation.’

She tweeted, “Harry flew for 20 weeks in Afghanistan. Surely not enough to have a Living Legends of Aviation award.”



