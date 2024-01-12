Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were branded the "biggest losers" in 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning for another ‘failure' in 2024

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been issued fresh warning for the year 2024 after the royal couple was branded the "biggest losers" in 2023.



A royal expert has warned that the year 2024 would be another "failure" for Archie and Lilibet parents.

Speaking to The Royal Observer, per Daily Express UK, Mark Boardman claims, "The reported fallout with the Beckhams and the Golden Globes' humorous jabs add layers to their public image, indicating the substantial work that lies ahead.”

The royal expert went on saying “Understanding how these dynamics may influence their personal and professional choices in 2024 promises to be a compelling discussion."

He further said, "As we look into the next 12 months and how 2024 could shape up for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple are fraught with many crucial decisions with no way out if they choose to focus in a particular direction, and they have another failure on their hands."