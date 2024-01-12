Ariana Grande gives BRUTAL shut up call to Ethan Slater romance critics in ‘Yes, And?'

Ariana Grande has hit back at netizens who criticized her romance with Ethan Slater with new single ‘Yes, And?'

Ariana Grande has given a shut-up call to critics on the internet after receiving much backlash last year over her romance with then married Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

Ariana chose to hit back at haters with her new song Yes, And?

The lyrics go: "My face is sitting, I don’t need no disguise. Don’t comment on my body, do not reply. Your business is yours and mine is mine."

The singer then went on to ask critics why they “care so much” about her love interests. She ended the song with: "Yes, and? Say that s--- with your chest, and be your own f------ best friend. Say that s--- with your chest. Keep moving like 'what’s next?' Yes, and?"

The Thank You, Next singer and Ethan began dating while they worked on Wicked. Soon after, Ethan filed for divorce from his then wife Lily Jay, while Ariana also got a divorce from estranged husband Dalton Gomez.

Lily went on to shade Ariana as “not a girl’s girl,” adding: “My family is just collateral damage. I am focused on rebuilding a life for our son and rebuilding a life for him. This is what I am trying to do, and this is my only focus.”