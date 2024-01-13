 
menu
Saturday, January 13, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift's hidden haters laid bare in a viral video: Watch

Taylor Swift's alleged junior at high school emerged on the internet to spill the beans about common perception about the popstar among her peers

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 13, 2024

File Footage

While Taylor Swift currently appears to rule over millions of hearts, that was not always the case, as per Mirror’s findings.

Travis Kelce’s lady-love Taylor Swift reportedly has tons on admirers and many of them are her fellows from the music industry. However, this was not the case at her high school, where her classmates allegedly became 'jealous of her fame.'

According to a new report of Mirror, a girl named Jessica McLane has emerged on the social media platform TikTok. She claimed to be Taylor Swift’s junior during her time at the high school.

Taking to her TikTok, Jessica gave insights into different opinions of her, that her fellow mates held in the past. 

She maintained that many of Taylor’s peers used to say 'bad things' about the singing sensation.

The 30-year-old kicked off the video by saying, "I went to the same high school as Taylor Swift, we grew up in the same town."

She proceeded to say, “When she first started becoming super successful, most people hated her,” before noting, “Keep in mind, these are her peers, this isn't, like, just random people on the internet."

Then, Jessica recounted the rumors that titled Taylor the “mean” girl of their high school.

"Jealousy was definitely a thing," she said by weighing in on the possible reason for such ‘nasty’ rumors.

The TikToker went on to explain, "The 16, 17-year-olds who were trying to have a career in music at Hendersonville were playing downtown or at the local coffee shop, not winning awards.”

"It's not that these people weren't talented, it's just that most people don't make it. Also, back then, Taylor didn't have as good of control over her voice as she does now, so there were a lot of people in high school who [felt they] were vocally a lot better," she stated in conclusion. 

The video has now crossed millions of views on the social media platform.

'Ted Lasso' star cast fact checks Joy Behar's claim
'Ted Lasso' star cast fact checks Joy Behar's claim
Meghan Markle needs to be ‘extremely careful' with Kate Middleton: Here's why
Meghan Markle needs to be ‘extremely careful' with Kate Middleton: Here's why
Kevin Hart kicks out Oscars hosting from bucket list
Kevin Hart kicks out Oscars hosting from bucket list
Ariana Grande's stalker convicted for years
Ariana Grande's stalker convicted for years
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sleeping on key Netflix project?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sleeping on key Netflix project?
King Charles receives praises for handling Meghan, Harry ‘attacks' with ‘great skill'
King Charles receives praises for handling Meghan, Harry ‘attacks' with ‘great skill'
Meghan Markle warned against demanding millions if she is offered ‘Suits' reboot
Meghan Markle warned against demanding millions if she is offered ‘Suits' reboot
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's biggest ‘mistake' after leaving Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's biggest ‘mistake' after leaving Royal Family
Why popular Netflix 'Stranger Things' main character is leaving before season 5
Why popular Netflix 'Stranger Things' main character is leaving before season 5
Ariana Grande gives BRUTAL shut up call to Ethan Slater romance critics in ‘Yes, And?' video
Ariana Grande gives BRUTAL shut up call to Ethan Slater romance critics in ‘Yes, And?'
Kristen Stewart makes rare comment about 'Twilight': “It's all about oppression”
Kristen Stewart makes rare comment about 'Twilight': “It's all about oppression”
Selena Gomez loved ones approve of her romance with beau Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez loved ones approve of her romance with beau Benny Blanco