Taylor Swift's hidden haters laid bare in a viral video: Watch

Taylor Swift's alleged junior at high school emerged on the internet to spill the beans about common perception about the popstar among her peers

File Footage

While Taylor Swift currently appears to rule over millions of hearts, that was not always the case, as per Mirror’s findings.



Travis Kelce’s lady-love Taylor Swift reportedly has tons on admirers and many of them are her fellows from the music industry. However, this was not the case at her high school, where her classmates allegedly became 'jealous of her fame.'

According to a new report of Mirror, a girl named Jessica McLane has emerged on the social media platform TikTok. She claimed to be Taylor Swift’s junior during her time at the high school.

Taking to her TikTok, Jessica gave insights into different opinions of her, that her fellow mates held in the past.

She maintained that many of Taylor’s peers used to say 'bad things' about the singing sensation.

The 30-year-old kicked off the video by saying, "I went to the same high school as Taylor Swift, we grew up in the same town."

She proceeded to say, “When she first started becoming super successful, most people hated her,” before noting, “Keep in mind, these are her peers, this isn't, like, just random people on the internet."

Then, Jessica recounted the rumors that titled Taylor the “mean” girl of their high school.

"Jealousy was definitely a thing," she said by weighing in on the possible reason for such ‘nasty’ rumors.

The TikToker went on to explain, "The 16, 17-year-olds who were trying to have a career in music at Hendersonville were playing downtown or at the local coffee shop, not winning awards.”

"It's not that these people weren't talented, it's just that most people don't make it. Also, back then, Taylor didn't have as good of control over her voice as she does now, so there were a lot of people in high school who [felt they] were vocally a lot better," she stated in conclusion.

The video has now crossed millions of views on the social media platform.