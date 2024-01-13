Tom Holland rubbishes Zendaya breakup rumours

 
Saturday, January 13, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Tom Holland is doubling down on his belief that he and girlfriend Zendaya are made for each other as he strongly denied rumours of their separation, which triggered after the latter removed everyone from social media, including him.

In a clip, the Marvel star was walking to his car on one of the Los Angeles streets, where he clearly stated they had not broken up, "No, no, no, no, absolutely not."

The TMZ-obtained video comes after the Dune star went on a social media purge. However, it is unclear why the Emmy winner axed her follow list.

But after the cleansing, the 27-year-old shared a post about her upcoming movie. 

"Challengers April 26th," Zenday captioned, attaching the film's poster. "Wishing you all the most beautiful new year✨."

Apart from his girlfriend, Tom previously got candid about social media use. 

"I delete my Instagram for days at a time," he told Buzzfeed, adding that Zendaya often sends him memes, which he checked after installing the app.

"I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I'll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her. And I try and keep up, but it's intense," the actor said.

