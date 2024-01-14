Kanye West key title in danger of getting lost?

 
Sunday, January 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kanye West holds Louis Vuitton Don title; however, Rick Ross's immense love for the brand might become for the rapper

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Louis Vuitton Don is the title Kanye West has had for years. But a new competitor has emerged to claim the spot: Rick Ross.

Taking to Instagram, the Purple Lamborghini rapper boasted his collection of sneakers, which was seen as a rival to the Power hitmaker.

In the clip, the Mississippi rapstar turned his camera to his closet where a huge number of LV shoes were stored.

"Ah man, the Louis Vuitton vault," the 47-year-old said. "You see the artwork."

"It's the Ricky Rozay Louis Vuitton vault. Oh yeah, it does spill over a little more too but we ain't even tripping. We just gon' focus on this. I love you, baby," he shared.

Besides Rick's craze for Louis Vuitton, Kanye was asked to design the luxury brand's three different silhouettes in 2009.

In the meantime, screenshots of the Grammy winner's alleged beef with Pusha T became viral online.

"I put out the song because he dissed me and mentioned my wife in a song," the Diet Coke rapper said in the alleged leak chat pointing to his previous beef with Drake.

The other message reads, "You let Drake disrespect you, your wife, and your family. That's why you can't get your wife to respect you."

"Don't blame me, Kanye. I would never shoot anybody for you, you would snitch on me," Pusha allegedly said. "Shyne changed his name to Moses and turned Jew."


