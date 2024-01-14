Ellen DeGeneres has just dropped major bombshells about her relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Ellen DeGeneres drops major bombshell on relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Ellen DeGeneres has just felt fans in rib-tickling laughter after revealing the extent of her relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple’s bond with the TV host has been well known, however, it’s recently been revealed that they took in a lone chicken from her coop too.

The TV host weighed in on this, during one of her most recent Instagram posts.

In it she touched on her chicken’s fibula injury and lauded the Sussexes for having room for ‘one more’ in their family.

The post itself included a candid snap of the little chicken, as well as a rib-tickling caption that left fans in fits of laughter.

It reads, “Sinkie’s leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed.”

“Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop had room for one more,” she added before pointing out, “not sure yet what her royal title will be.”

Check it out Below:







