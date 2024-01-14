Tom Holland addresses break-up rumors with his long-time girlfriend Zendaya, who recently unfollowed him from social media

Photo: Tom Holland breaks silence on split rumors with Zendaya

Tom Holland has just shut down breakup rumors with Zendaya.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland recently addressed rumors of a split with his girlfriend Zendaya.

As per the newest findings of TMZ, a photographer asked Holland if he and his long-term girlfriend had parted ways, on Friday.

In response to this, the star denied the rumors and said, “No, absolutely not.”

This comes after Zendaya unfollowed many celebrities and friends on Instagram and her boyfriend Tom Holland was one of those.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 27-year-old actress has remained tight-lipped on this apparent social media cleanse.

However, earlier reports said that the matter might be related to her upcoming roles in movies Challengers and Dune: Part 2.

It is pertinent to mention here that nearly a week ago she shared a new poster for the tennis-centric movie.

Zendaya wrote in the caption, "Challengers April 26th. Wishing you all the most beautiful new year."

Apart from this, her other movie Dune: Part 2 was slated to be released in the fall but was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The much-awaited movie film features the famous faces of Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh.

The new release date for the upcoming flick is set in March now.