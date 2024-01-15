King Frederik gets emotional during his first speech as monarch, pays tribute to Queen Margrethe

Denmark's royal family shared King Frederik speech on Instagram with the photo of monarch from the balcony

King Frederik gets emotional in his first speech as monarch, pays tribute to Queen Margrethe

Denmark’s King Frederik X acceded to the throne on Sunday after his mother Queen Margrethe abdicated.



Later, in his first speech as monarch, King Frederik got emotional and paid touching tribute to his mother.

He said, “My Mother, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II has ruled Denmark for 52 years. For half a century, she has kept track of the times with our shared heritage as an outlet. She will forever be remembered as a regent beyond the ordinary.”

The Danish royal family shared King Frederik's speech on its Instagram handle with the photo of monarch from the balcony.



The King told the crowd, "My mother succeeded like few others in becoming one with her country.

"My hope is to become a unifying king for the future... It´s a responsibility I assume with respect, pride and a lot of happiness."

He went on saying, “It's a deed I will do my best and carry through the confidence I encounter. I'm going to need all the support I can get from my beloved wife, from my family, from you and from that which is bigger than us. I face the future with the knowledge that I am not standing alone.”