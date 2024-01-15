 
Monday, January 15, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles felt he would 'tempt fate' if he discussed Queen Elizabeth II death

Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles did not want to discuss his replacement as Queen Elizabeth II was in her final stage of living.

The former Princess of Wales did not want to dwell on the details of his mother’s death and what would follow later and was ‘strange’ about the whole topic.

As reported in the Daily Mail, a palace aide revealed: "He didn't want to dwell on the details… I think he felt that if you reach out for something, you are tempting fate."

Queen Elizabeth II took over the British throne in 1947 where she pledged service to her subjects throughout her lifetime.

In her speech, Her Majesty said: "I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong."

