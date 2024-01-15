King Frederik was then joined on the balcony by his wife Queen Mary

King Frederik, Queen Mary reject rift rumours with first appearance as monarchs?

Denmark’s new king Frederik X and his wife Queen Mary have dismissed rumours of rift with their first appearance as monarchs after months of 'affair' speculations.



King Frederik X acceded to the throne on Sunday, ushering in a new era after his mother Queen Margrethe abdicated.

Frederik was then joined on the balcony by his Australian-born wife Mary, wearing a white dress with her dark hair swept back in a bun, and their four teenaged children.

The royal couple’s children Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine all looked proud of their parents on the balcony.

King Frederik and Queen Mary shared a kiss on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace, apparently rejecting the rumours of rift publicly.



In November last year, photos of the then Prince Frederik with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova on a night out in Madrid emerged and sparked rumours of their affair, and rift between the royal couple.

However, Genoveva had denied the claim that she had a romantic affair with Frederik.