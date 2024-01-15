 
menu
Monday, January 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Frederik, Queen Mary reject rift rumours with first appearance as monarchs?

King Frederik was then joined on the balcony by his wife Queen Mary

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 15, 2024

King Frederik, Queen Mary reject rift rumours with first appearance as monarchs?
King Frederik, Queen Mary reject rift rumours with first appearance as monarchs?

Denmark’s new king Frederik X and his wife Queen Mary have dismissed rumours of rift with their first appearance as monarchs after months of 'affair' speculations.

King Frederik X acceded to the throne on Sunday, ushering in a new era after his mother Queen Margrethe abdicated.

Frederik was then joined on the balcony by his Australian-born wife Mary, wearing a white dress with her dark hair swept back in a bun, and their four teenaged children.

The royal couple’s children Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine all looked proud of their parents on the balcony.

King Frederik and Queen Mary shared a kiss on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace, apparently rejecting the rumours of rift publicly.

In November last year, photos of the then Prince Frederik with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova on a night out in Madrid emerged and sparked rumours of their affair, and rift between the royal couple.

However, Genoveva had denied the claim that she had a romantic affair with Frederik.

King Frederik gets emotional during his first speech as monarch, pays tribute to Queen Margrethe
King Frederik gets emotional during his first speech as monarch, pays tribute to Queen Margrethe
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on Joe Manganiello divorce
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on Joe Manganiello divorce
Taylor Swift's family member takes credit for Travis Kelce romance video
Taylor Swift's family member takes credit for Travis Kelce romance
King Charles pays tribute to Queen Margrethe amid calls for abdication
King Charles pays tribute to Queen Margrethe amid calls for abdication
Jo Koy's ex Chelsea Handler drags him at Critics Choice Awards
Jo Koy's ex Chelsea Handler drags him at Critics Choice Awards
Jennifer Aniston sends special message to Matthew Perry fans
Jennifer Aniston sends special message to Matthew Perry fans
King Charles sends 'best wishes' to King Frederik as he accedes to throne
King Charles sends 'best wishes' to King Frederik as he accedes to throne
Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lied' about Queen's support over Lilibet name video
Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lied' about Queen's support over Lilibet name
Kanye West markets Bianca Censori love for money?
Kanye West markets Bianca Censori love for money?
Is Barry Keoghan dating Sabrina Carpenter?
Is Barry Keoghan dating Sabrina Carpenter?
Piers Morgan congratulates Harrison Ford for Lifetime Achievement Award
Piers Morgan congratulates Harrison Ford for Lifetime Achievement Award
Eminem displays sheer love for the Detroit Lions
Eminem displays sheer love for the Detroit Lions