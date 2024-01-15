Queen Elizabeth's name ‘dredged up' in new Lilibet name row

Queen Elizabeth's name has been brought up in new claims regarding Harry and Meghan's announcement to name their daughter Lilibet

Royal author Robert Hardman has sparked a new row by claiming Queen Elizabeth II was “angry” when Harry and Meghan named their daughter Lilibet.

In his new biography, Charles III: New King, New Court, Hardman wrote: "One privately recalled that Elizabeth II had been 'as angry as I'd ever seen her' in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter 'Lilibet', the Queen's childhood nickname."

Now royal experts are sharing their two cents on the matter, with Dr Shola Mos-Shogbaminu taking to X to write: "God give me strength - people have lost their minds. Harry and Meghan do not need anyone's permission, least of all Queen Elizabeth, to name their child Lilibet."

She argued: "The fact that they got her blessing was out of respect not 'necessity'. The name Lilibet predates Queen Elizabeth for goodness sake - she didn't own it or create it!"

She further added: "What grandmother in her right mind would be 'angry' at a great-grandchild being named in her honour?”

Shola also argued that making such claims about the late queen can tarnish her image in the public’s eyes. "I have a very strong views about Queen Elizabeth but even I'm flabbergasted at those spurious claims that do nothing but blight her character and judgment," she wrote.

"If these unnamed 'sources and aides' thought this would damage Harry and Meghan, they're wrong," she added.

"The Daily Mail has successfully dredged up a dead Queen and given her name a beating in order to profit off defaming Harry and Meghan again. Shameful," she concluded.