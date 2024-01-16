 
Bad Bunny does not want to lose Kendall Jenner?

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner reportedly have started dating after split speculations

After split speculations, Bad Bunny and Kendal Jenner's relationship status is again in the news. But, this time, the news is far from gloomy.

Reunited on New Year's Eve in Barbados, the pair is reportedly mending their ties after vacationing with friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

"They were with friends in the Caribbean over New Year, and since getting back, they've been dating again," a mole squealed.

On the lack of the duo photos together for a while, the source said the couple have "snuck into events together, been to dinner in Brentwood and hung out in private now [that] they are back in LA."

"They've been keeping it on the down low, but he's even been at her house in Beverly Glenn estates and driving her car around," the bird chirped.

Spilling the beans to the U.S. Sun, the insider continued, "He's keen to win her back, and although they're taking it slow at the minute, nobody would be surprised if they made it official again."

Separation rumours were previously making rounds about the pair when the supermodel shared a cryptic post in November 2023: "What's meant for me, will simply find me."

Meanwhile, Bad and Kendall's romance came into the limelight after paparazzi spotted them leaving a restaurant in February 2023.

