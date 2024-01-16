 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Emmys snub to have 'no impact on career'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's career will not be jeopardized due to Emmys snub

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Emmys snub to have no impact on career
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Emmys snub to have 'no impact on career'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be affected after their recent PR snub.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose Netflix docuseries titled, “Harry & Meghan” did not make the cut to Emmys nomination, would not lose much in their career, says an expert.

PR expert Mayah Riyaz admits there will be “no impact on their career”.

“Yes, award nominations and wins would be great but their reasons for doing the Netflix docuseries aren’t for these nominations. They have their own reasons for it, which are bigger,” she told the same outlet.

This comes as the couple’s number were “obviously not good enough for an Emmy nomination.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

