Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Camilla only person who makes King Charles 'laugh' amid anger

King Charles and Queen Camilla are like any couple who have been together for a long time

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Queen Camilla only person who makes King Charles 'laugh' amid anger

King Charles and Queen Camilla constantly quarrel over things, reveals the latter’s sister.

His Majesty’s seeming anger issues can tick off Camilla, who then uses her brilliance to sort out situations.

Her Majesty's sister Annabel Elliot reveals: “They're like any couple who've been together for a long time. Lots of jokes and squabbles…They're the yin and yang.

"They really are polar opposites, but I think it works brilliantly. And, you know, I go back to the thing of humour. Basically, she makes him laugh."

the issue: "There's a constant battle about it. He will have opened it. She [Camilla] will creep in behind and shut it.

"So there's a lot of: 'Oh, darling, you shut the window.' 'Yes, I have, because we're all freezing.' So a lot of banter goes on."

