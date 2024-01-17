Princess Lilibet name has created 'divisions' between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Lilibet name has created problems between Prince Harry and the Royal Family

Princess Lilibet’s name row has seemingly created a deeper rift between Prince Harry and the Royals.

The Duke of Sussex, who is accused to have upset Queen Elizabeth II after using her childhood name for his daughter, reportedly angered Her Majesty.

Meanwhile, expert Afua Hagan touches upon the enticing of the hearsay around this issue and notes this conversation can create deeper problems between the Sussexes and family across the pond.

She notes: "It's a bit mean really because she's only little and it's the baby's name. At the time, and I feel it now, it's quite sweet to name someone after their grandmother," she told Newsweek.

Ms Hagan then adds how the Queen cannot authenticate the rumours "because she's not here with us anymore and so will never go on record saying one thing or the other."

She then co closes that this conversation has create “divisions between Prince Harry and the rest of his family unfortunately"