Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'wounded' after Emmys snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not happy with diss from Emmys

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be feeling devastated after Emmys snub, reveals an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose docuseries were not nominated for a nod, have also previously been snubbed from recognitions

PR expert Lynn Carratt reveals: "Meghan and Harry may feel slightly wounded by not receiving an Emmy Nomination, despite their Harry & Meghan docuseries becoming a record for the biggest debut for a Netflix documentary, reaching more than 28 million households, but they were up against some tough competition for nominations."

She added: "It’s also not the first time the couple have missed out on an Emmy Nomination. Their bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey was nominated in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category, but not Harry and Meghan personally, but Oprah herself and the program's producers.

The expert continued, recalling Meghan’s time as an actress: “Meghan herself is no stranger to missing out on Emmy nominations, she spent seven seasons in the TV show ‘Suits’ which never received any prestigious Emmy or Global Globe award nominations. She was submitted for nomination in 2018 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her last season starring as Rachel Zane in Suits, but she never made the cut."

