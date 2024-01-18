Sofía Vergara implies doing unthinkable on Jimmy Fallon Show

Sofía Vergara's hilarious comments on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' left fans cackling up

Sofía Vergara left the audience on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in splits after she suggested she did cocaine on Netflix show Griselda, where she played infamous drug lord Griselda Blanco in the 1970s and '80s.



Appearing on the NBC late-night show, the Latin actress revealed she had no idea how to smoke cigarettes or do cocaine -- director André Baiz taught her everything.

“I didn’t know anything. He taught me how to smoke. He taught me how to do cocaine. He taught me a lot,” the 51-year-old added, to which, the host interjected, “Alright, hold on, hold on.”

Amid the audience's laughter in sync, Sofía seemingly did not get the memo.

“It was amazing because I was 51 years old and I didn’t even know how to, you know, how to light a cigarette. I’ve never done cocaine. So it’s like, it was amazing. It was like, a great experience.”

However, the Chef star ultimately got the wind about the room's mood. "The cocaine that I did was fake,” she instantly added.

“But I had to pretend. The cigarettes are also fake. Everything was, it’s fake. But the acting was real.”