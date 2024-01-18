Last Friday, Ariana Grande released a new track named 'Yes, And?' from her upcoming album

Ariana Grande announces release date, name of new album

Ariana Grande has finally disclosed the release date for her new album Eternal Sunshine.

Taking to her social media on Wednesday morning, the 30 year-old singer announced that her first album in four years will be released on March 8.

Week after teasing her followers, Ariana first officially announced the album on December 27 by sharing a string of pictures and videos from behind the scenes, “See you next year,” she wrote in the caption.

She now updated her fans with a carousel of three pictures with the first one being her cover for single track Yes, And? which she dropped last Friday.

In the other two snaps, Ariana can be seen rocking her classic red lip with a white shirt as she poses with her hands adorned in red sheer gloves.

The song is inspired from the 90s hits by Madonna, specifically Vogue, and Janet Jackson whereas the music video is a reflection of Paula Abdul’s 1988 video of Cold Hearted.

Feeling honored by the tribute, Paula took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) and penned: “WOW! Waking up to see Ariana Grande pay homage to ‘Cold Hearted’ in her new music video ‘yes, and?’ was EVERYTHING!!!. What an honor! What was your favorite part of the video? I love you, Ari!!!”