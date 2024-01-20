 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

'The Vampire Diaries' actor Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed embrace new life

Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed open up about their new life after the actor announced quitting Hollywood

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Photo: The Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed embrace new life
Photo: 'The Vampire Diaries' actor Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed embrace new life

Ian Somerhalder seemingly has no intention of returning to Hollywood.

The Vampire Diaries alum and his wife Nikki Reed recently had a conversation with E! in which the couple discussed the aftermath of ditching Hollywood for a simple life on a farm.

Shedding light on his decision to say goodbye to acting, the actor stated, “I loved what I did for a really long time,” admitting, “I love making films, I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run.”

However, the 42-year-old star observed that he had fully accepted his new life.

“But this is our 2.0 version — about to be 3.0 version,” he declared.

On the other hand, Ian’s wife Nikki Reed, who is popular for her role in The Twilight Saga, also opened up their simple yet ‘beautiful’ new life.

Speaking at Thursday’s Los Angeles premiere of Common Ground, the 35-year-old acting sensation gushed, “When you see the way that nature operates, you find compassion.”

She went on to address, “It’s a beautiful thing to see what’s happening with children, to watch them participate in the growing of their food and the understanding of what food is and where it comes from,” after which she signed off from the conversation. 

