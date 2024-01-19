Kanye West shocked his fans after he revealed his metal teeth on social media

Behind Kanye West's 'titanium teeth' experiment: Are they permanent?

After Kanye West shocked everyone with his titanium teeth, an insider has come forward with more information on the “new experiment.”

On Wednesday, Kanye turned heads when he took to his Instagram account and showed off his metal implants and compared himself to the James Bond character Jaws i.e. the villain who had similar metal teeth.

A source told Page Six that the 46 year-old rapper spent a whopping amount of $850,000 on his implants which are also known as “fixed prosthodontics."

Disclosing that the “experimental dentistry” was designed entirely for Kanye, the tipster stated: “They are, as the name suggests, fixed and permanent. This goes way beyond veneers or grills. And his particular implant is quite unlike anything that has been done before.”



Moreover, the I Wonder hitmaker personally worked with a self-proclaimed dentist named Dr. Thomas Connelly, who is known as the “Father of Diamond Dentistry” in the field, to “manufacture” and “fit” the dentures, which also included palladium and platinum materials.

“All that said.. his original teeth weren’t removed,” the source assured.