 
menu
Friday, January 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles spotted for first time after health issue revealed

Queen Camilla said, “[King Charles] He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work”

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 19, 2024

King Charles spotted for first time after health issue revealed
King Charles spotted for first time after health issue revealed

Britain’s King Charles has been spotted for the first time after palace announced on Wednesday that the monarch will undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.

According to Daily Mail Online, King Charles was pictured with Queen Camilla being driven in Aberdeen on Friday morning.

Also Read: Prince Harry returning to UK for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid rift with royals?

According to the publication, Charles, who has been at his private home Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, is preparing for a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with a benign enlarged prostate.

He will be admitted to hospital next week.

On Wednesday, the palace issued a statement which reads: "In common with thousands of men each year, the king has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

Photo courtesy Daily Mail
Photo courtesy Daily Mail

Buckingham Palace statement further revealed that Charles would attend hospital next week for a "corrective procedure" but said his condition was benign.

Earlier, Camilla, who was visiting the Aberdeen Art Gallery, gave update on King Charles health after she was asked about the monarch by the Lord Provost.

Read More: King Charles 'smart strategy' behind Kate Middleton 'abdominal' news

Camilla said: “He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”

How Sophie Turner really feels about ex Joe Jonas' romance with Stormi Bree
How Sophie Turner really feels about ex Joe Jonas' romance with Stormi Bree
Royal fans react to rumours Prince Harry retuning to Britain amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues
Royal fans react to rumours Prince Harry retuning to Britain amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues
Melissa Barrera breaks silence on 'Scream' franchise after getting fired
Melissa Barrera breaks silence on 'Scream' franchise after getting fired
Prince Harry returning to UK for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid rift with royals?
Prince Harry returning to UK for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid rift with royals?
Michael B. Jordan working on 'secret' movie: Reports
Michael B. Jordan working on 'secret' movie: Reports
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on 'Griselda' transformation video
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on 'Griselda' transformation
'Wizards of Waverly Place' announces sequel: Plot, cast & more video
'Wizards of Waverly Place' announces sequel: Plot, cast & more
Will Prince Harry privately reach out to King Charles, Kate Middleton amid health issues? video
Will Prince Harry privately reach out to King Charles, Kate Middleton amid health issues?
Insider reveals why Noah Schnapp clarified stance on recent controversy video
Insider reveals why Noah Schnapp clarified stance on recent controversy
Royal family issued warning over Kate Middleton, King Charles health issues
Royal family issued warning over Kate Middleton, King Charles health issues
Christopher Nolan bags another award for 'Oppenheimer'
Christopher Nolan bags another award for 'Oppenheimer'
Anthony Hopkins changes diet for longer health
Anthony Hopkins changes diet for longer health