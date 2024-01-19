Queen Camilla said, “[King Charles] He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work”

King Charles spotted for first time after health issue revealed

Britain’s King Charles has been spotted for the first time after palace announced on Wednesday that the monarch will undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.



According to Daily Mail Online, King Charles was pictured with Queen Camilla being driven in Aberdeen on Friday morning.

Also Read: Prince Harry returning to UK for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid rift with royals?

According to the publication, Charles, who has been at his private home Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, is preparing for a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with a benign enlarged prostate.

He will be admitted to hospital next week.

On Wednesday, the palace issued a statement which reads: "In common with thousands of men each year, the king has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

Photo courtesy Daily Mail

Buckingham Palace statement further revealed that Charles would attend hospital next week for a "corrective procedure" but said his condition was benign.

Earlier, Camilla, who was visiting the Aberdeen Art Gallery, gave update on King Charles health after she was asked about the monarch by the Lord Provost.

Read More: King Charles 'smart strategy' behind Kate Middleton 'abdominal' news

Camilla said: “He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”